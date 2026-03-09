Former LSU coach Brian Kelly sells lakefront home; new owners take out loan for $2.56 million

BATON ROUGE — Former LSU football coach Brian Kelly has sold his home along the LSU lakes, real estate documents show.

Ian and Jane Angel of Beaumont, Texas, purchased the home after securing a $2.56 million loan, records at the East Baton Rouge Parish courthouse show. The deal closed Feb. 27 and were filed with the clerk last Tuesday.

Kelly bought the home in 2022 after securing a $2.7 million loan. The previous owners of the property bought the home for $1.8 million in 2019.

The four-bed, three-bath home on East Lakeshore Drive, built in 1991, including a guest house, pool, hot tub and an outdoor kitchen, was listed for $3.5 million.

Financing for the home includes a 5.625 percent adjustable-rate mortgage, records show, and under terms of the deal, the rate can change after five years and can never be higher than 10.625 percent, unless the Angels default.