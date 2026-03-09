Department of Corrections: Another inmate dead at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center

ST. GABRIEL — An inmate at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center died on Friday, according to officials from the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections.

The inmate was identified as David Closson. The cause of death is undetermined at this time, and an autopsy has been requested.

This is the most recent in a long string of deaths reported at the facility.

WBRZ has reported on numerous problems at the facility dating to August 2024.