Tough draw: LSU gymnastics shines in loss to No. 4 Florida
GAINESVILLE, FLA. - It took the highest team score any NCAA gymnastics team for the No. 4 Florida Gators to beat No. 2 LSU gymnastics on Sunday night in Gainesville. The Gators win 198.450-198.325.
The Tigers received the highest score of the season in a road meet against the Gators, and also set a season high team score on vault.
LSU has just one meet left. The Tigers face Arkansas back in Baton Rouge on Friday night.
