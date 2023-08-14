Southern University golf cart malfunctions, drives through dining hall window during private campus tour

BATON ROUGE - Southern University employees were cleaning up glass Monday afternoon after a golf cart drove through the Mayberry Dining Hall.

The accident happened shortly before 5 p.m. WBRZ was on the scene where two floor-to-ceiling window panes were broken. Employees had brooms and were clearing the glass.

School officials said a Southern employee was driving two people on the golf cart for a campus tour. The three said that the golf cart malfunctioned and drove through the window.

Officials said the two passengers on the golf cart and one person who was inside the dining hall were taken to a hospital for their injuries. A small pool of blood was visible on the concrete outside of the building. No information on the extent of their injuries was released.

As for the golf cart, it looked unharmed. Small pieces of glass were visible in the floor boards.

WBRZ was at Southern University early Monday morning talking to school leaders and parents during their move-in day for freshmen.