Southern University celebrates 'Give Day,' invites students, alumni, and public to participate

BATON ROUGE - Every year, Southern University hosts 'Give Day,' encouraging all alumni, students, and members of the public to show their support of the university through voluntary contributions and this year the event falls on Wednesday, September 30.

Though COVID-19 precautions have limited the social aspects of Give Day, it hasn't put a damper on the positive attitude of university leaders or on the community's generosity.

This year's Give Day is taking place on Southern University Facebook page from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The virtual event will feature panel discussions and presentations, and a socially distanced student/alumni staffed call center at the Valdry Center for Philanthropy, located on the Southern University Baton Rouge campus, at 598 Harding Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70807.

Supporters can make gifts for Give Day on by going to https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/SUGIVE.

Give Day is the final appeal for the Foundation’s Million Dollar March annual campaign, which seeks to encourage alumni and friends to join together and secure philanthropic contributions for the campuses and departments of the Southern University System — Southern University Baton Rouge, Southern University New Orleans, Southern University Shreveport, Southern University Law Center, and Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center.

Recent years' campaigns have yielded more than $20M.

SU Give Day will include three sessions via Southern University Baton Rouge's Facebook live:

Session 1

(9a.m. – Noon) Featured guests will include Southern University System leadership from the five campuses including: Southern University Baton Rouge, Southern University Law Center, Southern University New Orleans, Southern University Shreveport, and the Agricultural Research and Extension Center. This session will also feature Southern University Student Government Association representatives, Miss Southern University, and Greek Letter organizations representing the System’s five campuses.

Session 2

(Noon – 3 p.m.) Corporate partners and major donors representing Chevron, ExxonMobil, WalMart, Dow, and Procter and Gamble. The session will also feature University faculty member presentations and discussions.

Session 3

(3 p.m. – 5 p.m.) SU Department of Athletics, Hall of Famers, and SU alumni from each campus.