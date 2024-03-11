Southern softball splits doubleheader with Texas Southern University; wins series to start conference play

BATON ROUGE- Southern softball started SWAC play with a series win against Southern Texas University.

After winning on Sunday, The Jaguars won game one of Monday's doubleheader 5-1 but came up short in game two, losing to the Tigers 10-7.

Southern now has a record of 6-11 on the year and will host Blue Mountain University on Wednesday at 1:00 pm.