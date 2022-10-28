54°
Latest Weather Blog
Southern football fans won't be able to redeem third-party tickets for JSU game
JACKSON, Miss. - The Jackson State Athletics Department announced Wednesday that tickets purchased through third-party groups will not be honored for the upcoming Southern University football game.
FYI: Only @GoJSUTigersFB tickets purchased through Impact Tickets will be honored. No third-party purchased-tickets (Ex: Ticketmaster, Seat Geek, StubHub, etc). will be accepted.#TheeILove #IBelieve pic.twitter.com/1SiuO9lcwp— Jackson State Athletics (@GoJSUTigers) October 26, 2022
With kickoff for the much-anticipated game only three days away, many Jaguar fans are concerned if they will be allowed through the gates of Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Anyone with tickets can call Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium at (601) 354-6021 to check the validity.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Person hit by car near Tigerland late Thursday
-
Southern football fans won't be able to redeem third-party tickets for JSU...
-
Parents making tough decisions without funding after state expands childcare program
-
Teen found guilty of murder in 2021 killing at West Baton Rouge...
-
State trooper famous on social media placed on leave after being involved...
Sports Video
-
Southern football fans won't be able to redeem third-party tickets for JSU...
-
Bob Starkey's long journey makes return trip to LSU basketball
-
Black and Gold Report: Las Vegas Raiders vs New Orleans Saints
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 8: Dutchtown QB Pierson Parent
-
Central's Jackson Griffin defying the odds after beating cancer