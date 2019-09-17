Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town

BATON ROUGE- Southern football's matchup with Florida A&M on Saturday will be a renewal of a rivarly that dates back to 1941.

This year will be the first meeting between the schools since 2012. Coincidentally, Southern center and Tallahassee native Jaylon Brinson was on hand for that game.

Brinson said, "I went to the last two games that Southern played FAMU in the Atlanta Dome and never even remembered that it was Southern until about a week ago. I asked my uncle 'That was Southern we were going to watch?' He said 'You didn't even know you were going to be sitting on the other side. '"

"When you get a chance to go home, it is like always special. I know being a senior that it is special because a lot of his family and friends will be able to watch these guys play," said head coach Dawson Odums.

"My great great grandmother lives down at the bottom of the hill where Bragg Stadium is. I grew up going to all the FAMU games and just being out there in the atmosphere and going to homecoming. Going home is great, but it won't be complete unless we get the win so that is really what I'm focused on."

Thsi will be game No. 62 between the two programs.

Southern (1-2) and Florida A&M (1-1) will kickoff at 5 PM on Saturday.