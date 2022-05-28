70°
Southeastern baseball wins the SLC, heads to NCAA tournament for first time since 2017
LAKE CHARLES - The Southeastern baseball team took home the Southland Conference title after beating McNeese 11-4 in game three Saturday night.
During bracket play, the Lions lost game one of this series, but won games two and three to head to their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2017.
The Lions were lead by Shea Thomas who had three hits and three RBI's on the night. Southeastern wins their first Southland conference tournament since 2014.
