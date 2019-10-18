Some residents unsure of St. George plan, want to be annexed back into BR

BATON ROUGE - Dozens of property owners are not happy with the way the election turned out of for the new city of Saint George and want to be annexed into Baton Rouge.

"I want to live in Baton Rouge, and I want to work in Baton Rouge, " Richard Lipsey said.

Lipsey's home and business are inside the boundary lines of the St. George. He plans on annexing his property back into Baton Rouge.

"My concern is that there was no plan, there was a budget, but no plan presented for St. George, " Lipsey said.

Lipsey and other homeowners are also concerned about how St. George impacts property taxes. But a spokesperson for St. George claimes the new city has lower property taxes.

"If you annex into Baton Rouge, your taxes will increase the very first day," Andrew Murrell said.

He says a plan for St. George has been in place for two years. To him, it all boils down to what type of city people want live in.

"We've been telling people about being better stewards of your tax dollars, we've told you about running a government more like a private business and less like a bloated government," Murrell said.

St. George backers are still waiting for the results of the election to be certified.