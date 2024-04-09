Slidell police searching for naked woman who reportedly chased man with axe

SLIDELL - Police are searching for a woman after a man alleged she chased him out of the woods - naked and brandishing an axe.

The victim told the Slidell Police Department he was helping a homeless man on his way back home to Mississippi. When the victim approached the man waiting in a patch of woods, he was approached by an angry woman, naked and armed with an axe.

Police said the woman yelled and charged at the victim. The man was able to outrun her and make it back to his car.

A warrant has been issued for the woman's arrest for one count each of aggravated assault and obscenity - second offense.