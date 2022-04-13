Sleeping toddler killed by stray bullet during overnight shootout in BR neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - A 3-year-old was struck and killed by a stray bullet while resting in his own bed after a gunfight erupted late Tuesday night.

Officers swarmed the neighborhood—located on Fairfields Avenue just off N Foster Drive—around 11 p.m., according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Police taped off a perimeter around the house where the toddler was shot and found what appeared to be shell casings on a sidewalk outside the home.

The victim, identified by police as Devin Page Jr., died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Police found dozens of bullet holes in the house, though they do not believe Page's home was the intended target. Investigators suspect the gunfire came from a shootout that unfolded in front of the property.

The killing happened next door to another home on Fairfields Avenue where police said shots were fired into a home just days earlier. In that shooting, police said a child was hurt by bullet fragments after someone opened fire on a house late Sunday night.

Police have not connected to the two shootings at this time, and they're still working to identify suspects in either incident.

The mayor's office released a statement addressing the killing late Wednesday morning.

"The tragic overnight killing of a young child on Fairfields Avenue is a sad reminder that our community has a long way to go in addressing gun violence. This tragedy is beyond unacceptable. Someone in our community knows who is responsible and they must come forward.

At this moment our community needs to refocus. Beginning Good Friday I am calling for a Week of Peace. Week over week community members join together in planning activities of hope, but there is a small percentage that still continue to choose violence.

I implore individuals to settle their disputes with words rather than with violence. The outcomes from choosing violence are never hopeful. Choose hope and choose peace."