Police searching for man wanted in Lorraine Street killing
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police officers are asking for the public's help finding a man wanted for second-degree murder.
BRPD is looking for 43-year-old Damian Drake, who they believe is connected to the killing of Darrell McBride on Nov. 14 along Lorraine Street.
Police say McBride was in the driveway of a home on Lorraine trying to sell some personal items when he was confronted by several people who jumped him and beat him. BRPD said McBride tried to get away, but fell in the driveway of a home across the street.
"While he was lying on the ground, one of the individuals in the group pulled out a handgun and then shot him," Baton Rouge Police Department Spokesperson L'Jean McKneely said.
BRPD arrested Raydrick Sterling, who allegedly beat McBride.
Anyone with information about the killing can contact CrimeStoppers at 344-STOP (344-7867).
