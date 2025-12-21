LSU women's basketball handles UT-Arlington at home, wins 110-45

BATON ROUGE - LSU women's basketball is looking to end the non-conference schedule undefeated. They had no problem keeping their win streak alive as they beat UT-Arlington 110-45 on Sunday in the Maravich Center.

The Tigers dominated from the start and led at halftime 53-19.

They would continue that dominance through the second half that led to the win.

LSU shined defensively by forcing 34 turnovers and scoring 42 points off of turnovers. The Tigers had 11 blocks and 19 steals on the day.

However, head coach Kim Mulkey would've liked to see the Tigers shoot the ball a little better. LSU shot 49% from the field, 25% from three-point range and 65% from the free throw line.

Freshman Grace Knox led LSU on the stat sheet with 25 points, 12 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 blocks and just one turnover.

Amiya Joyner also had a double-double with 14 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals.

LSU improves to 13-0 on the season and will have a bit of a break for the holidays before returning to the PMAC to face Alabama St. on Dec. 28.