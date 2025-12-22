Chiefs considering a move to Kansas from Missouri

KANSAS CITY - Lawmakers in Topeka are discussing a possible subsidy deal on Monday to bring the Chiefs back into Kansas from Missouri, according to a report by the Kansas City Star.

The meeting comes after Gov. Laura Kelly signed a bill authorizing the state to pay for up to 70% of new stadium costs with future sales tax revenue being generated by the development.

According to the Commerce Department, officials are pursuing a new Chiefs stadium in Kansas.