Lane Kiffin releases LSU Football coaching lineup for 2026 season
BATON ROUGE - LSU head football coach Lane Kiffin released his coaching staff for the 2026 season via social media on Monday afternoon.
The coaching staff includes:
- Defensive Line Coach Sterling Lucas
-Offensive Coordinator Charlie Weis Jr.
-Tight Ends and Co-Offensive Coordinator Joe Cox
-Wide Receivers and Passing Game Coordinator George McDonald
-Inside Wide Receivers Coach Sawyer Jordan
-Quarterbacks Coach Dane Stevens
-Offensive Line Coach Eric Wolford
-Linebackers and Co-Defensive Coordinator Chris Kiffin
-Assistant Defensive Line and Pass Rush Specialist Lou Spanos
-Special Teams Coordinator Joe Houston
The Tigers will open the 2026 season against Clemson and will have their first SEC matchup in week three at Ole Miss.
