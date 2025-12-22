Lane Kiffin releases LSU Football coaching lineup for 2026 season

BATON ROUGE - LSU head football coach Lane Kiffin released his coaching staff for the 2026 season via social media on Monday afternoon.

The coaching staff includes:

- Defensive Line Coach Sterling Lucas

-Offensive Coordinator Charlie Weis Jr.

-Tight Ends and Co-Offensive Coordinator Joe Cox

-Wide Receivers and Passing Game Coordinator George McDonald

-Inside Wide Receivers Coach Sawyer Jordan

-Quarterbacks Coach Dane Stevens

-Offensive Line Coach Eric Wolford

-Linebackers and Co-Defensive Coordinator Chris Kiffin

-Assistant Defensive Line and Pass Rush Specialist Lou Spanos

-Special Teams Coordinator Joe Houston

The Tigers will open the 2026 season against Clemson and will have their first SEC matchup in week three at Ole Miss.