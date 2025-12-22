LaPlace woman accused of setting house on fire with a child inside

LAPLACE — Louisiana's fire marshal said Monday that a LaPlace woman had been accused of aggravated arson and cruelty to a juvenile after setting fire to a house while a child was inside it last week.

Brandi Frank, 43, deliberately set the fire on West Frisco Drive, the state Fire Marshal's office said. The youth escaped unharmed; the home had a smoke detector.

The St. John the Baptist Fire Department was summoned at 10:24 p.m. last Friday.