Latest Weather Blog
REPORT: LSU is expected to hire Ole Miss running backs coach Kevin Smith
BATON ROUGE - Lane Kiffin and LSU are expected to hire Ole Miss running backs coach Kevin Smith to fill the same role with the Tigers, On3 Sports reports.
In a video posted to LSU Football's social media accounts, Smith is seen arriving to the football practice facility with Kiffin and other assistant coaches.
Pete Nakos confirmed the report with sources.
LSU is expected to hire Ole Miss running backs coach Kevin Smith, sources tell @On3sports.— Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) December 21, 2025
He’s seen in video below arriving at LSU facility. https://t.co/Hzbl0Y0HmJ https://t.co/rM9WMeyiZR pic.twitter.com/LtvWQCTR0M
Smith spent five seasons in Oxford and helped develop talented running backs like Kewan Lacy, Quinshon Judkins, Henry Parrish and more.
Trending News
In 2025, the Rebels averaged 185.6 rushing yards per game for a total of 2413 yards on the season with 36 rushing touchdowns.
Earlier this week, LSU interim head coach and running backs coach, Frank Wilson, accepted a job at Ole Miss to coach their running backs.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
St. Luke's Episcopal Church hosts longest night service
-
Nubian Kruzers Christmas toy drive helps hundreds of Baton Rouge children amid...
-
Trump appoints Gov. Landry as United States Special Envoy to Greenland
-
Saints win third game in a row with a 29-6 victory over...
-
Coast Guard is pursuing another tanker helping Venezuela skirt sanctions, US official...
Sports Video
-
REPORT: LSU is expected to hire Ole Miss running backs coach Kevin...
-
LSU women's basketball handles UT-Arlington at home, wins 110-45
-
Southern pivots to hire Ken Merchant as offensive coordinator
-
LSU wide receiver Aaron Anderson declares for the NFL Draft
-
Local high school seniors close out season in annual Red Stick Bowl