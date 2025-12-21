REPORT: LSU is expected to hire Ole Miss running backs coach Kevin Smith

BATON ROUGE - Lane Kiffin and LSU are expected to hire Ole Miss running backs coach Kevin Smith to fill the same role with the Tigers, On3 Sports reports.

In a video posted to LSU Football's social media accounts, Smith is seen arriving to the football practice facility with Kiffin and other assistant coaches.

Pete Nakos confirmed the report with sources.

He’s seen in video below arriving at LSU facility. https://t.co/Hzbl0Y0HmJ https://t.co/rM9WMeyiZR pic.twitter.com/LtvWQCTR0M — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) December 21, 2025

Smith spent five seasons in Oxford and helped develop talented running backs like Kewan Lacy, Quinshon Judkins, Henry Parrish and more.

In 2025, the Rebels averaged 185.6 rushing yards per game for a total of 2413 yards on the season with 36 rushing touchdowns.

Earlier this week, LSU interim head coach and running backs coach, Frank Wilson, accepted a job at Ole Miss to coach their running backs.