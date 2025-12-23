70°
Livingston Council on Aging holds Christmas Celebrations for local seniors

42 minutes 51 seconds ago Tuesday, December 23 2025 Dec 23, 2025 December 23, 2025 10:05 AM December 23, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON PARISH — The Livingston Council on Aging held a Christmas Celebration at each of its four locations on Tuesday morning, featuring food, music and games for local seniors.

The celebrations kicked off at 9 a.m. at the Livingston Council on Aging locations in Denham Springs, Springfield, Maruepas and Livingston. 

The Denham Springs and Springfield locations featured a DJ playing music. In Maurepas and Livingston, seniors took part in reindeer games.

