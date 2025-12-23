LSU men's hoops survives scare from Baton Rouge native to down PVU 104-90

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers had hoped to use one of their last remaining non-conference games as a tune-up to work on some problem areas before SEC play starts in the new year, but former Scotlandville Hornet and one-time Southern Jaguars Tai'Reon Joseph had plans on being a problem all his own for the hometown Tigers.

Joseph blew up for a game high 34 points and along with fellow Prairie View Panther teammate Dontae Horne who poured in 24 points, the pair took a 56-51 lead into the halftime locker room over the hosting Tigers.

"That was a phenomenal performance from them in the first half," LSU head coach Matt McMahon said following the game.

"Obviously, I want us to be a whole lot better defensively; it's our job to make the opponent miss. The shot making from (Tai'Reon) Joseph and (Dontae) Horne was just really special. You'll see those highlight tapes going out to professional agents for years to come, they were terrific."

Prairie View shot a red-hot 77% from three-point range in the first half and it wasn't until LSU started to pound the paint and slow the game down a touch at the free throw line that they were able to claw back into contention and ultimately take the lead en route to the 104-90 victory.

"We talk to our players about poise over panic. I think there were sometimes where we could have gone into panic. Interesting thing about it – there are around 368 Division I teams now and Prairie View is 354th in the percentage of their shots are three pointers. They just don't rely on the three. They average around 5.5 makes per game and I think they made that in the first few minutes of the game," McMahon said of the Panthers offensive attack in the first half.

"Y ou look at their shooting numbers in the first half, just insanity. Second half, they went 29% from the floor and 25% from three, so a lot better there. Offensively, we really tried to assault the rim in the paint. Kent Lowe tells me we had a free-throw program record (42 free throws made as a team). If you like free throws, it was a good to watch some ball. They shot 93% at the line and we were 88%."