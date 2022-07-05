79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Six transported after early-morning crash on Bluebonnet

1 hour 3 minutes 25 seconds ago Tuesday, July 05 2022 Jul 5, 2022 July 05, 2022 6:20 AM July 05, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - An early-morning accident at the intersection of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Burbank Drive left at least six injured.

The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Authorities said six people were transported to a local hospital, but the severity of their injuries is unclear.

It is unknown what caused the crash.

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days