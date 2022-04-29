Sisters killed in Baton Rouge hit and run; police still looking for driver

Photo: Facebook

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a driver who fled a crash scene after killing two siblings in a hit and run early Thursday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Lobdell Avenue just north of Jefferson Highway. The victims, identified as 21-year-old Srae Wagner and 19-year-old Kimberly Polson, died at the scene.

A GoFundMe posted by a relative said the two were walking to a gas station when they were hit.

Police said both victims were from outside the state and that investigators are in touch with family members in Missouri.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact police at (225) 389-7819.