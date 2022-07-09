95°
Latest Weather Blog
Silver Alert issued for missing elderly man from Calcasieu Parish
CALCASIEU PARISH - State Police have issued a Silver Alert for an elderly man last seen Friday morning in DeQuincy.
Troopers said 76-year-old Eddie Charles Thompson was last seen early Friday morning on Jake Rigmaiden Road in DeQuincy.
Thompson is a white male with gray hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5'9" and weighs around 160 pounds. Police believe he is driving a 2003 silver Honda Accord with Louisiana license plate 511ECP.
State Police say Thompson suffers from a condition that may impair his judgement.
Trending News
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Eddie Charles Thompson should contact the DeQuincy Police Department at (337) 786-4000, or dial 911.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
After avoiding charges for 9 years, man indicted in his wife's grisly...
-
Episcopal great Jimmy Williams dies at age 43
-
Homeowner dealing with damage after phony cop crashed stolen car into her...
-
Louisiana's abortion ban back in effect as judge moves court battle to...
-
Louisiana's troubled teens unwelcome in Alabama after causing riot at facility this...