Siegen Lane shootout injures one person overnight

By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - A shootout on Siegen Lane injured one person overnight.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputies said detectives are investigating a gunfight between two people in the 7100 block of Siegen Lane.  Deputies said two shooters fired at each other around 1:09 a.m.

One of the two shooters was shot in the foot.

Deputies said the shooting started after the two shooters got out of separate vehicles and opened fire at each other.

Names of those involved were not released.

There was no immediate details about anyone being arrested. 

