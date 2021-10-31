74°
Latest Weather Blog
Siegen Lane shootout injures one person overnight
BATON ROUGE - A shootout on Siegen Lane injured one person overnight.
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputies said detectives are investigating a gunfight between two people in the 7100 block of Siegen Lane. Deputies said two shooters fired at each other around 1:09 a.m.
One of the two shooters was shot in the foot.
Deputies said the shooting started after the two shooters got out of separate vehicles and opened fire at each other.
Names of those involved were not released.
Trending News
There was no immediate details about anyone being arrested.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Heavy law enforcement patrols around Southern University
-
Business owners try to fill jobs at a Saturday local job fair...
-
L'Auberge Casino opening sportsbook next week
-
Family remembers good Samaritan one year after tragic hit-and-run; police still looking...
-
Payroll glitch impacting all Southern University employees Friday