Shooting near Airline Highway claims one life
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are responding to a fatal shooting near Airline Highway Saturday afternoon.
Around 5:30 p.m. police responded to the 4600 block of N Fuller Place.
One person was pronounced dead.
Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story.
This is the third shooting to happen in Baton Rouge on Saturday.
