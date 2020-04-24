85°
Shocking video shows barrage of gunfire at Baton Rouge apartment complex; gunmen still on the run

Friday, April 24 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for a pair of men who were caught on video firing a hail of bullets at someone in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened April 6 outside an apartment building on Hanks Drive. Video shows two masked gunmen firing numerous shots at a person off-screen.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspects arrived at the apartment in a grey Jeep Cherokee and approached the victim before opening fire.

The victim survived the shooting with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 389-5000.

