Shifting library tax money toward drainage in Livingston Parish gets shut down

LIVINGSTON – A major hurdle was thrown in one parish councilman's effort to improve drainage in Livingston Parish. Before it was even officially discussed, a proposal to shift tax money towards drainage projects was rescinded.

Councilman Shane Mack wants to use existing funds that currently go toward Livingston Parish libraries and roads, to fund drainage projects.

“Drainage in Livingston Parish is pathetic,” said Mack. “I'm not trying to destroy the library system of Livingston Parish, but looking at the reports of the library system there is enough revenue there that we can take some of that revenue and contribute to the drainage problems in Livingston Parish.”

After reading the ordinance to give notice that it will be discussed in October, the council voted to rescind it. When Mack asked why council members wanted to rescind the notice councilman Gary Talbert said, “We would prefer to have this election in November in 2020 when there’s a presidential election.”

The shifting of tax money would have to be approved by voters if it gets that far. The Livingston Parish Library Director says the re-dedication of taxes would hurt the five parish-wide libraries. Giovanni Tairov says 96 percent of the libraries funding comes from property taxes.

“So we would be looking at reducing library hours and potentially shutting down some of the branches, so reducing our services, services that our public is using daily,” said Tairov.

There was no discussion on when this proposal would be put back an agenda Thursday night.