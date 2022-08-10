Sheriff: Man arrested in BR drug bust dealt narcotics while holding child

BATON ROUGE - Deputies seized several illegal drugs and firearms Tuesday from a man who allegedly sold narcotics while holding his one-year-old child in his arms.

Investigators with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division reportedly had been looking into Preston Kinchen, 40, for the last several weeks. Kinchen, also known as "Wild Side Magic," according to a social media post from the sheriff's office, distributed fentanyl and cocaine.

Investigators seized 36 ounces of fentanyl, small amounts of powder and crack cocaine, two ounces of meth, five different firearms including an AR-15, almost $20,000, and a 2016 Denali truck from Kinchen's address on Tigerland Avenue.

Deputies arrested Kinchen on a myriad of drug possession charges, firearm possession charges, child desertion, and two counts of cruelty to juveniles.