Services scheduled for Southern Univ. student killed in New Orleans

Friday, May 19 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

BATON ROUGE - Family and friends will remember a Southern University student who was killed one week ago outside a club in New Orleans, with funeral services announced on a Go Fund Me page established on behalf of the family.

Imani Williams was celebrating her 20th birthday when she and another woman were shot while leaving a hookah club. Both of them died from their injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Williams was a sophomore attending Southern University. She is described as a "humble, quiet and sweet soul who had dreams of living life to its full potential."

The funeral will take place May 27th at 1 p.m. at a funeral home in the New Orleans area.

