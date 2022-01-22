Senior at The Dunham School uses theatrical gifts and creativity to make a difference

BATON ROUGE - Gabriel Bostick is no stranger to the stage. Impressive theatrical chops have landed him plenty of lead and supporting roles at the Dunham School and with community theatre company New Venture.

The thing Bostick loves most is that theatre brings a lot of people together, literally working in harmony and unity. It has also allowed him to see beyond entertaining and use his gifts and talents to educate.

Last year he poured all of his God-given creativity into writing a Hamilton-inspired musical and powerful speech about Martin Luther King Jr. and other icons of the Civil Rights Movement. Bostick started the project during summer break. He first did his research and then got to work scripting his masterpiece.

"It's an opportunity to honor those people who seem like nothing to so many," Bostick said. "Especially MLK."

Bostick has listened to countless stories from his parents and grandparents about how Dr. King's work for equality and serving others helped to shape and inspire every part of their lives. Now, the 17-year-old is already seeing the role he can play to make a difference too.

"I have the opportunity to teach this class. It's called the World Culture Class," Bostick said. "And I do research on individuals who made a difference around the world."

This brings us back to the MLK Musical he wrote, directed, and performed this week at the Dunham School's MLK Day Program. He hopes the takeaway for everyone there is to live the life Dr. King preached and taught.

"I tell my students and the teachers that attend as well...I say, 'Don't minimize yourself based on who you think you are but maximize your gifts based on who you can become,'" Bostick said about the motto he teaches his students.

Bostick is interested in pediatric neuro surgery and plans to continue his theatrical pursuits in college.