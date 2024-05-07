Berwick man arrested after allegedly firing shotgun at officers in standoff

BERWICK — A man was arrested on attempted murder charges in Berwick after allegedly threatening to kill and shooting at police officers.

Aydan Rhodes, 18, was booked Monday by the Berwick Police Department on three counts of attempted first degree murder and illegal use of weapons.

According to police, officers initially responded to a call of a suicidal man at a house on Erhlich Street around 9:45 a.m. When they entered the house, police were reportedly met by a shotgun pointed at them by Rhodes, who was reportedly threatening to kill them and asking the officers to kill him.

The officers reportedly began negotiating with Rhodes to drop his weapon but were unsuccessful, with Rhodes allegedly firing a shot at one of the officers.

A family member from inside the house then allegedly entered the room and wrestled the gun from Rhodes. After losing the gun, Rhodes allegedly grabbed a large knife. This time, when officers asked Rhodes to drop the knife, he complied before being taken into custody, police said.

WBRZ previously reported that Berwick Elementary School was briefly placed on "cautionary status" due to its proximity to the scene.