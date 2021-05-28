Senator Bill Cassidy votes in favor of commission to investigate Jan. 6 insurrection

WASHINGTON - Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy was among the few Senate Republicans to vote in favor of forming a bi-partisan commission to investigate the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Despite Cassidy's vote, the legislation is expected to fall short of the votes needed to pass due to the lack of Republican support.

Read Cassidy's full statement below.

“This legislation was about forming an independent commission, separate from Congress, to investigate the January 6th attack, including the security failures at the Capitol and how to prevent a similar failure in the future. The legislation I voted for ensured Republicans had equal power over the commission and set a deadline of December 31, 2021 to prevent a needlessly drawn-out process.

“Without this commission, there will still be an investigation. But it will be a House select-committee set up by Speaker Pelosi – the nature of which will be entirely dictated by Democrats and would stretch on for years.

“I am concerned about Speaker Pelosi’s role regarding the lack of adequate security at the Capitol on the day of the vote certification. It’s hard to believe that an investigation entirely run by Democrats would fully evaluate this concern. We can be more confident that the independent commission would thoroughly investigate this issue.

“The investigations will happen with or without Republicans. To ensure the investigations are fair, impartial, and focused on the facts, Republicans need to be involved.”