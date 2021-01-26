Senate confirms Antony Blinken as secretary of state

The Senate voted Tuesday (Jan. 26) to confirm Antony Blinken as the new US secretary of state.

The Senate voted Tuesday (Jan. 26) to confirm Antony Blinken as the new US secretary of state, CNN reports.

With Blinken's confirmation, President Joe Biden has several key members of his national security team in place. His Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines was confirmed on Inauguration Day and his Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was confirmed last Friday.

Blinken previously served as an aide to Biden. In his new role, the top diplomat faces the task of redirecting the previous administration's "America First" foreign policy to one that focuses on alliances.

In this regard, during his confirmation hearing last week, Blinken vowed to re-collaborate with Congress on key foreign policy matters.

He also told lawmakers he would like to carry out his responsibilities with "humility and confidence."

"Humility because we have a great deal of work to do at home to enhance our standing abroad," Blinken said. "And humility because most of the world's problems are not about us, even as they affect us. Not one of the big challenges we face can be met by one country acting alone -- even one as powerful as the US."

He continued, "But we'll also act with confidence that America at its best still has a greater ability than any country on earth to mobilize others for the greater good."