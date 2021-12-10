Sen. Bob Dole's funeral service to take place at Washington National Cathedral

The late Kansas Republican Sen. Bob Dole who passed away last Sunday will be memorialized at Washington, DC's Washington National Cathedral Friday at 11 a.m. ET.

According to CNN, Dole's family members and close friends are expected to attend, as is President Joe Biden.

During the service, Lee Greenwood will perform and former Sen. Pat Roberts, former Sen. Tom Daschle and Dole's daughter, Robin Dole, will offer tributes.

The funeral will be live-streamed onto large screens at the National World War II Memorial in Washington, and at 1:15 p.m. ET, Dole's motorcade is expected to pause at the memorial, according to the schedule.

At the memorial on the National Mall, actor Tom Hanks and Savannah Guthrie will deliver remarks.

After Friday's services in Washington, the late senator's casket and his family will travel to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland for his departure to Kansas where a public viewing will be set up in his hometown of Russell, Kansas, on Saturday morning.

That afternoon, a service will be held at the Kansas State Capitol.

Dole's casket and family are then expected to return to Washington for the senator's internment.