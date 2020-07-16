85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Select OMV locations add online appointment scheduling after recent closings

Thursday, July 16 2020
Source: WBRZ News
By: Zandria Thomas

PLAQUEMINE - Select Office of Motor Vehicles locations will now offer online appointment scheduling starting Thursday. 

Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Karen St. Germain announced on Wednesday that seven OMV locations in Louisiana will be able to take appointments. Online scheduling is "an effort to increase efficiency and precautions related to the COVID-19 response", says Commissioner St. Germain.

This announcement came, after multiple OMV locations were temporarily shutdown. 

Less than a week ago the OMV on Independence Blvd. in Baton Rouge closed it's doors temporarily due to COVID-19. 

The following offices will begin appointment only services effective Thursday, July 16, 2020:

Breaux Bridge

Marksville (Tuesday-Thursday only)

Opelousas

Plaquemine

Thibodaux

Vivian

West Monroe

To book an appointment click here. 

“This feature allows us to better serve our customers by shortening wait times and protecting them from possible exposure to COVID-19,” said Commissioner St. Germain

Below are all the locations that are closed:

Abbeville
Baton Rouge 
Bossier 
Buras 
Cameron
Chalmette 
Coushatta
Donaldsonville
Jena
Kenner
Livingston
Morgan City
New Iberia
Port Allen
Slidell
Ville Platte
Westwego
