Select OMV locations add online appointment scheduling after recent closings

PLAQUEMINE - Select Office of Motor Vehicles locations will now offer online appointment scheduling starting Thursday.

Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Karen St. Germain announced on Wednesday that seven OMV locations in Louisiana will be able to take appointments. Online scheduling is "an effort to increase efficiency and precautions related to the COVID-19 response", says Commissioner St. Germain.

This announcement came, after multiple OMV locations were temporarily shutdown.

Less than a week ago the OMV on Independence Blvd. in Baton Rouge closed it's doors temporarily due to COVID-19.

The following offices will begin appointment only services effective Thursday, July 16, 2020:

Breaux Bridge

Marksville (Tuesday-Thursday only)

Opelousas

Plaquemine

Thibodaux

Vivian

West Monroe

To book an appointment click here.

“This feature allows us to better serve our customers by shortening wait times and protecting them from possible exposure to COVID-19,” said Commissioner St. Germain

