Latest Weather Blog
SEC considering drastic new punishments to deter fans from storming the field, report says
BATON ROUGE - The Southeastern Conference is mulling harsher punishments for teams whose fans rush the field after a win, including possibly relocating the site of a future home game.
According to Sports Illustrated, that proposal is among the many ideas being considered by a group assembled by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey in the weeks after LSU rushed the field twice in the 2022 season, first against Ole Miss and again just weeks later after upsetting Alabama. In that same timeframe, Tennessee made headlines when their fans rushed the field after a close win over the Crimson Tide and tore down a goal post.
Other measures, including the forfeiture of a game in which the field is stormed, are being considered but are much less likely to be adopted, the report said.
Options for the revamped safety policy are likely to be advanced and presented before conference chancellors and presidents at the SEC spring meetings in May. Changes could be approved in time for the 2023-2024 season.
