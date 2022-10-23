75°
LSU fans storm the field after huge upset of #7 Ole Miss
BATON ROUGE - LSU fans did not hold back their excitement as thousands of people rushed the field to celebrate the team upsetting 7th ranked Ole Miss, 45-20.
This is LSU's first top 10 win under the Brian Kelly era.
Where were you when the Fighting Tigers stormed the field on October 22nd?! pic.twitter.com/whmUXYYdta— KLSU Sports (@KLSUsports) October 23, 2022
Hey if you all were here for 2020 and 2021, you probably would have rushed the field as well.
Just saying. pic.twitter.com/ozRoIFno1F— Michael Cauble (@Cauble) October 23, 2022
