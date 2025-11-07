Scott Woodward out as LSU AD effective immediately, Verge Ausberry named interim director

BATON ROUGE — Scott Woodward, the Athletic Director of LSU, is parting ways with LSU, and Executive Deputy Athletic Director Verge Ausberry is stepping in.

WATCH OFFICIALS PROVIDE UPDATES IN THE AFTERMATH OF WOODWARD'S DEPATURE HERE:

Ausberry, a multi-time LSU alumnus, will lead the athletic department as the new Interim Director, including the search for a new Head Football Coach. Ausberry is a longtime senior administrator at LSU and a former standout linebacker.

"I’m honored that the Board of Supervisors and university leadership to put their trust in me to serve the university in this role," Ausberry said in a statement. "I arrived at LSU as a freshman student-athlete in 1985, and from that point forward, this institution has impacted my life and my family in ways I never could have imagined. It’s my responsibility to move this athletic department forward, including hiring the best football coach in America to lead our program. Our coaches and staff will continue to work every day to give our student-athletes the best experience possible and set a championship-level standard.”

Ausberry was one of multiple LSU executives suspended amid the storm of controversy LSU became embroiled in following a 2021 report alleging widespread Title IX violations.

The announcement comes just a day after Gov. Jeff Landry told reporters the hiring process of the next Tiger football coach will not be conducted by Woodward.

"We thank Scott for the last six years of service as athletic director," Scott Ballard, Board of Supervisors Chair, said. "He had a lot of success at LSU, and we wish him nothing but the best in the future. Our focus now is on moving the athletic department forward and best positioning LSU to achieve its full potential."

Woodward became the LSU Athletic Director in 2019, and Kelly is the only football coach Woodward has hired at LSU. Woodward has also hired LSU basketball Head Coach Kim Mulkey and baseball Head Coach Jay Johnson.

Woodward provided the statement below on his departure:

Dear Tiger Nation:

It is with a heavy heart, but also with my typical optimism, that today is my last day serving as your Director of Athletics.

I grew up a few miles from campus, attended Catholic High School, and enrolled at the University that would change my life in 1981. My four years as a LSU student were among the greatest of my life. My career took me into government and public relations before the opportunity to return to my alma mater in 2000 to lead external affairs for the University. Being back on campus each and every day was a true honor. My journey would take me to Seattle and to College Station, before finally returning home in 2019, to LSU and to Baton Rouge.

Others can recap or opine on my tenure and on my decisions over the last six years as Director of Athletics, but I will not. Rather, I will focus on the absolute joy that LSU Athletics brings to our state’s residents and to the Baton Rouge community. I will cherish the incredible relationships I have built within the University community and beyond our campus borders. And I will fondly remember the national and SEC championships for the joy that they brought to our student-athletes, coaches, staff, campus community and our incredible fans.

Our University will always hold a special place in my heart, and I will never be too far from LSU. Nanette, Michael, Josh and I wish the Tigers nothing but the best.

Geaux Tigers!

Scott

Ausberry's appointment and the search for a new AD come as LSU searches for a new head coach, a position currently held by associate head coach Frank Wilson as interim, and university president.