School bus driver accused of beating child in St. Helena Parish; abuse caught on video
ST. HELENA PARISH - A school bus driver was arrested for allegedly beating a child during his Friday bus route.
The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office was notified of a video circulating on social media that allegedly shows bus driver Jerome McNabb, 72, repeatedly hitting and kicking a child that was riding on the bus.
Officials with the St. Helena Parish School District said Friday that they immediately began investigating the driver and the bus company after discovering the video.
Later Friday, deputies located and arrested McNabb. He is currently being held at the St. Helena Parish Jail.
The victim is with their parents as of Friday night, and their current condition is unknown.
No more information was immediately available.
