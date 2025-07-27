Schedule released for LSU's Aug. 14 Fan Day

BATON ROUGE - LSU's annual Football Fan Day will be held at the LSU Basketball Practice Facility, Pete Maravich Assembly Center and the Carl Maddox Field House on the LSU campus on Sunday, Aug. 14.

LSU Fan Day activities will start at 3:30 p.m. CT and will run until 6:30 that evening. The LSU football team and coaching staff will sign autographs and meet with fans from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Doors to both facilities will open at 3:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

This year’s setup will have LSU coach Les Miles in the Basketball Practice Facility, located on the north side of the Maravich Center, the offense and the offensive coaching staff in the Maddox Field House, while the defense, defensive staff and special teams will be located on the main floor of the Maravich Center.

Fans will be able to meet Mike the Tiger, the LSU Cheerleaders, and the LSU Soccer and Volleyball teams that day. The LSU soccer and volleyball teams will sign autographs from 4 to 5 p.m. in the Maddox Field House. The LSU cheerleaders and Mike the Tiger will be on hand at the Maddox Field House from 4 to 6 p.m.

The LSU SportShop, located on North Stadium Dr., will be open from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. that day. There will also be a satellite LSU SportShop store with unique LSU items located in the Maddox Field House.

2016 LSU Fan Day – Schedule of Events (Sunday, Aug. 14)

3:30 p.m. - Doors to Fan Day Open at Basketball Practice Facility and Maddox Field House; Mike’s Kids Club Fan Zone opens at Maddox Field House

4-5 p.m. - LSU soccer signs autographs at Maddox Field House

4-5 p.m. - LSU volleyball signs autographs at Maddox Field House

4-6 p.m. - LSU cheerleaders and Mike the Tiger sign autographs

5-6:30 p.m. - Football head coach Les Miles sign autographs at Basketball Practice Facility

5-6:30 p.m. - Offense sign autographs at Maddox Field House

5-6:30 p.m. - Defense and special teams sign autographs at Maravich Center

6:30 p.m. - Fan Day activities conclude