Saturday PM Forecast: Showers around this afternoon but the pattern changes by Sunday

Soggy start to the weekend but it will end with plenty of sunshine.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: Light showers are still around the area this afternoon. Some parts picked up well over 3” of rain with the several rounds today. Into the overnight hours showers will begin to fizzle out but the dense cloud cover will stick around only allowing temperatures to fall into the upper-40s. Starting your Sunday with cloudy skies and maybe a lingering shower. The pattern does begin to change for the better. By the afternoon hours, skies will be completely clear and temperatures will climb into the low-60s around the area. Overnight clear skies and the drier pattern stick around for the start of your workweek.

Up Next: Monday the dry pattern will continue will a chilly start to the day and afternoon highs are expected to top out near 60°. However, we are always looking ahead to the next rainmaker. Tuesday morning will start dry and calm. As winds begin to shift out of the south as the cold front approaches more clouds will build in and even some early showers ahead of the main line. Showers and storms will be on the strong side going into Tuesday afternoon. This next cold front is expected to bring gusty winds and heavy rain into the forecast as it moves through. Be sure you are staying connected to the Storm Station for the latest updates on our next chance for severe weather. The front will be quick moving and by lunchtime on Wednesday we will be in the clear. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.