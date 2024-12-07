Saturday PM Forecast: rain and much warmer temperatures the next several days

The 2nd half of the weekend will feature highs in the 70s due to a passing warm front, and also scattered showers. This pattern will last through Tuesday of next week, before our next cold front passage.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Lows in the upper 40s will likely be reached by midnight, with warming temperatures after that point. Clouds will stay thick, with a few passing showers possible. A warm front will pass Sunday, bring much warmer temperatures, and a greater rain coverage, Highs will top out in the lower 70s under cloudy skies. Scattered showers, with some rumbles of thunder will be possible.

Up Next: Rain chances will increase even further Sunday night, with heavy rain becoming a possibility. Showers stay likely on Monday, with temperatures staying above average. These conditions will last through Tuesday, before our next cold front moves through. 2-4" of rain will be possible Sunday through Tuesday. Heavy rainfall could cause some nuisance flooding all three days. The rest of the week will feature a lot of sunshine, highs near 60 degrees, and lows in the 30's.

