Saturday PM Forecast: Big changes to the weather pattern starting tomorrow

Sunday could be a total washout

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: Warmer temperatures will be sticking around through parts of the evening hours. As the sun begins to set temperatures will fall into the mid-70s. Overnight showers are possible. A weak frontal boundary will be moving into the area overnight. Showers and moisture are expected for most of the day tomorrow. The first round of rain will come in during the early moving hours. More rain is expected at lunchtime. Then the final batch of showers is expected from 3-7 PM. With that being said, most people will see a shower tomorrow. Some of these showers and storms could produce gusty winds or frequent lightning. All of the rain will hold temperatures to the low-90s across the area.

Up Next: The rainy muggy pattern is staying around for the workweek. We will get a break from the heat, temperatures will hold in the low-90s, feels like temperatures will stay below triple digits. However, the humidity will not be going away. The frontal boundary will stall over our area locking the wet pattern in place. Temperatures waking up will be in the mid-70s. Temperatures will heat up into the low-90s / high-80s across the area, and some cool down showers will be sneaking in. Grab your umbrella because showers are expected everyday! Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

No cyclone development expected for he next 5 days.