Saturday AM forecast: Most outdoor events will be okay today ahead of big storms overnight

A warm and breezy Saturday is expected across the Capital Region, but changes are coming later tonight. A strong storm system will move in, bringing the potential for severe weather overnight into Sunday morning.

Today and tonight: Saturday starts warm and humid around Baton Rouge with mostly cloudy skies and highs climbing into the upper 70s. A few spotty showers are possible this afternoon, but most locations stay dry through daylight hours.





Most of the active weather is expected to hold off until late tonight, so area Mardi Gras parades and LSU baseball Saturday afternoon and evening should be able to go on without too many weather interruptions. Winds will gradually increase through the day, becoming breezy by evening.

Up Next: Storms will likely move through the Baton Rouge area late tonight into Sunday morning. Expect strong winds and brief heavy rain. Most of the rain will occur around midnight. Conditions improve later Sunday as the system exits, but it will remain windy with gusts up to 30 mph possible. Dry and warmer weather returns early next week.

What to look out for: A severe weather threat is possible overnight Saturday into Sunday morning for Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes. The primary concern is damaging straight-line winds of 60 mph or higher, with frequent lightning. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, especially within stronger bowing segments of the line. The entire area is under a Level 2-Slight Risk for severe weather according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Have multiple ways to receive warnings overnight and be ready to take action if warnings are issued.

– Dave

