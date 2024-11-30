Saturday AM Forecast: more 30's the next several days

Cold morning temperatures will stick around the next several days, with frost being a possibility along and north of the 10/12 corridor. Light freezes will be possible closer to the state line.

Today & Tonight: After morning temperatures in the 30's, temperatures will make it to the lower 60's in the afternoon and evening. Other than a few passing high clouds, skies will be mainly sunny. Temperatures will rapidly drop after the sun sets. Lows will be near 38 degrees, with frost possible around the Capital Area. Freezes cannot be ruled out in rural areas and closer to the state line.

LSU & Bayou Classic: Tailgaters in Baton Rouge and New Orleans this weekend will need to add extra layers to their gameday attire. LSU Fans will need to prepare for a kickoff temperature in the low-50s on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium, with temperatures falling into the 40s during the game. Check out the latest LSU Kickoff Weather Index to see how the Tigers typically play in these conditions.

Up Next: Low temperatures in the 30's will be possible through Tuesday morning. For that reason, keep a close eye to the forecast for possible frost and freeze headlines going forward. Daytime highs will remain in the 60's also. There looks to be some signs of change by the middle of next week. Expect a return of warmer weather with an uptick in rain chances.





The Tropics: No tropical development is expected over the next seven days in the Atlantic Basin. Hurricane Season officially comes to and end on Saturday.

