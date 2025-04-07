56°
Latest Weather Blog
PHOTOS: Crews put out house fire in Addis
ADDIS - Firefighters put out a house fire along Gladys Drive in Addis on Sunday night.
West Baton Rouge Fire Chief Butch Browning said that all of the occupants of the home were safe and there were no injuries to firefighters.
Trending News
Investigators are still working to determine what sparked the fire.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2025 Rock the Country attendees give thoughts on their experience
-
'Everything from scratch:' Owner of Iverstine Butcher talks about upcoming feature on...
-
Crews put out house fire in Addis
-
Man jailed in California after allegedly killing parents in Amite facing new...
-
Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's holding free Easter photo sessions
Sports Video
-
Former LSU star Sylvia Fowles selected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of...
-
LSU's Aneesah Morrow wins Katrina McClain award for being the nation's top...
-
LSU men's basketball signs fifth transfer portal player for 2025-26 season
-
Southern baseball clinches series win in a rubber match with Grambling
-
LSU softball opens series with win