PHOTOS: Crews put out house fire in Addis

Sunday, April 06 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ADDIS - Firefighters put out a house fire along Gladys Drive in Addis on Sunday night. 

West Baton Rouge Fire Chief Butch Browning said that all of the occupants of the home were safe and there were no injuries to firefighters. 

Investigators are still working to determine what sparked the fire. 

