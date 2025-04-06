65°
Baton Rouge man accused of armed robbery, selling stolen car on Facebook arrested

3 hours 4 minutes 13 seconds ago Sunday, April 06 2025 Apr 6, 2025 April 06, 2025 12:29 PM April 06, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge man was arrested after he allegedly robbed an acquaintance at gunpoint and later sold the stolen vehicle on Facebook Marketplace, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Detectives say Darius Gaines, 24, and the victim were together in a hotel room at Extended Stay America on Corporate Boulevard when Gaines allegedly pulled out a gun and took the victim's car keys and cell phone. Gaines left the scene driving the victim's vehicle and never returned. 

Detectives learned Gaines sold the vehicle on Facebook Marketplace, and an arrest warrant was issued.

Gaines was caught by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for armed robbery with a firearm.

