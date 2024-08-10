Saturday AM Forecast: lower humidity this weekend, mainly dry conditions to persist

Drier air has moved over the Capital Area, making conditions much more pleasant outside. The drier air also means rain is not in the forecast this weekend.

Today & Tonight: The headline of today, lower humidity! This will make the upper 90's a little more tolerable. We will not see much in the way of cloud cover today, but a few passing clouds cannot be ruled out. With the plentiful sunshine, just make sure to protect your skin, as sunburns will set in very quickly. Just like the last several days, there is no chance of rain. Tonight, we will drop down to the lower 70's, making it feel pretty nice outside tomorrow morning.

Up Next: The drier air is set to hang around on Sunday as well. This will once again keep the humidity levels down. It will still be hot though, as highs will reach the upper 90's. This break from the humidity will be short lived, as we return right back to the humid conditions next week. Heat advisories will likely make a return. Our highs will hold steady in the upper 90s and lows will move back above average in the upper 70s. Still, rain is scarce on the Storm Station 7-Day Forecast.

The Tropics: Shower and thunderstorm activity has increased since yesterday in association with a tropical wave located roughly midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles. Gradual development of this system is possible during the next couple of days while it

moves westward to west-northwestward across the central tropical Atlantic. Afterwards, conditions are expected to become more conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form by the early to middle part of next week while the system approaches and then moves near or over the Lesser Antilles. The system is forecast to continue moving generally west-northwestward and could approach portions of the Greater Antilles by the middle to latter part of next week.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.