Saturday AM Forecast: lower humidity sticks around today, moisture will increase on Sunday

Moisture values will stay low today, which will keep us dry and keep humidity at bay. This will begin to change Sunday, as rain chances and humidity will increase.

Today & Tonight: Drier air will stay in place throughout the whole day. This will limit humidity, keep us completely dry, and also allow for a lot of sunshine. Highs will get to near 97 degrees under mostly sunny skies. The UV Index will be in the extreme category, which means sunburns will happen very quickly. Make sure if outside to cover up, or wear sunscreen. Tonight, mugginess will slowly creep back in. Lows will be near 76 degrees under mostly clear skies.

Up Next: A weak upper-level disturbance will move south of the local area on Sunday. This system will bring sufficient lift and moisture needed for rain. Since this system is weak, coverage of storms looks to be isolated in nature. In between any precipitation and clouds, high temperatures will reach the mid 90s, with higher humidity values than the last several days. Enough moisture may be left behind for the typical routine of isolated, afternoon showers and thunderstorms for most of next week. We will feel humidity once again, but it may stay just shy of advisory levels. Temperatures will be above average with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 70s.

The Tropics: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico, all is quiet. No development is expected over the next seven days.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.