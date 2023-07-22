Saturday AM Forecast: Heat Continues Today - Rain Chances Very Likely

Whilst rain chances will be on the increase, heat index values will be nearing or exceeding 110 degrees will be possible before any showers and storms provide some relief.

Today and Tonight: Entering the 11th day of heat advisories. Starting out the day with the heat index near the 100 degree mark as yet another heat advisory has been issued hot sunshine will push high temperatures easily into the upper 90s and along with stifling humidity will be responsible for heat index temperatures around 110+ for at least two hours. Rain chances increase for the afternoon hours thanks to an advancing frontal boundary that will eventually stall could provide a measure of beneficial rain. Overnight will be warm with temps in the low 80s.

Up Next: On Sunday, the frontal boundary will stall in the region and serve as a trigger for additional clouds, showers and thunderstorms. All of this will lead to highs and lows a bit closer to average in the low 90s and mid 70s respectively. If you have outdoor plans, pay attention to the radar and lightning tracker on the Storm Station App in case you need to move inside for a little while. Similar weather is expected for the beginning of next week.

A *HEAT ADVISORY* will be in effect on Saturday from 12pm - 7pm for all of southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. Heat index values up to 112 may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Don continues to move west-northwest at 10mph with maximum sustained winds of 50mph. The storm will eventually turn due north over the weekend followed by weakening over the cooler, north Atlantic Ocean waters.